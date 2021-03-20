Binance USD Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $3.25 billion and approximately $2.76 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00641235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,237,236,999 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

