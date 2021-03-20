Feellike (FLL) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Feellike has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,343.96 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.32 or 0.00455108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00688289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars.

