Analysts Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target at $22.80

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 87.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

GOSS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 2,153,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,875. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

