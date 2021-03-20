Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.02.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,607,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,265. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.52 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The company has a market cap of C$44.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$84,791,740.10. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.83, for a total value of C$231,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$231,225. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,875 shares of company stock worth $5,942,241.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

