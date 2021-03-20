Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.02.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.
Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,607,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,265. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.52 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The company has a market cap of C$44.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.
