Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) will report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Signet Jewelers posted earnings per share of ($1.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.96. 1,582,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

