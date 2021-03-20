Particl Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.76 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Particl has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and $28,321.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019889 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,780,609 coins and its circulating supply is 9,743,368 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.