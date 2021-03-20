Ink Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $42.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $838,564.29 and approximately $42.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00050890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00639411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024639 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

