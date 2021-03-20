Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives $20.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. Compugen has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $622.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Compugen by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

