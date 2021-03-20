Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) PT at C$68.85

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total transaction of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Insiders have sold 62,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,580 in the last three months.

Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$64.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,402,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,479. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.43 and a 1 year high of C$65.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

