Router Protocol Price Up 25.8% This Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Router Protocol has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $880,663.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.54 or 0.00007743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,764,978 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Router Protocol Coin Trading

