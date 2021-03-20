$0.82 EPS Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. AeroVironment reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.46. 616,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,593. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $143.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

