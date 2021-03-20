Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research firms have commented on LCSHF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

LCSHF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. 3,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,540. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

