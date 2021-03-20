$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 32,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,169. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $14,688,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,559,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACMR stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $90.73. 391,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,906. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

