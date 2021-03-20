Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC lowered Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS ANNSF remained flat at $$166.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.49. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.