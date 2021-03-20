Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.36). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.29. 377,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,682. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $551.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 98.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

