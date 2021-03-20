Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

