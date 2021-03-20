$56.24 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to announce $56.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.70 million and the highest is $56.90 million. AtriCure posted sales of $53.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $250.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.60 million to $252.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $299.25 million, with estimates ranging from $287.30 million to $307.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

ATRC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 701,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,536. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,547.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,338 shares of company stock valued at $14,616,151 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AtriCure by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

