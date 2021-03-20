Brokerages Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is ($0.04). Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 883.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 1,256,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

