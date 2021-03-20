Color Platform Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1,798.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 83% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,557.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.77 or 0.00925202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.34 or 0.00354078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00032566 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.