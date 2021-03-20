Switch Achieves Market Cap of $449,258.80 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Switch token can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switch has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Switch has a market capitalization of $449,258.80 and $126,770.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00076163 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002813 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Switch

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

Switch Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

