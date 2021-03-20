Analysts Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Target Price at $34.88

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $52,548,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,900,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.