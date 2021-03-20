SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TLMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 290,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

