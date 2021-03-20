$172.99 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report sales of $172.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.10 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $132.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $747.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.94 million to $750.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $735.84 million, with estimates ranging from $713.75 million to $753.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Aspen Technology by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

