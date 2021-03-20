Analysts Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce $130,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $8.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $8.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.57 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $28.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

LIFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. 1,263,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,368. The company has a market cap of $57.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

