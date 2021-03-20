Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report $22.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $22.50 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $24.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $69.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.63 million to $70.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.70 million, with estimates ranging from $90.99 million to $96.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSSE shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,175. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $378.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

