$270.83 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will report sales of $270.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.67 million to $293.50 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $306.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATM shares. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Gabelli cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Cardtronics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 788,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,529. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $115,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,503.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,021,377.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,761,000 after buying an additional 363,561 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,050,000 after buying an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 437,029 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 857,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,264,000 after buying an additional 309,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 1,100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 423,874 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.