Streamr (DATA) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $124.03 million and $11.52 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.34 or 0.00641558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024591 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033910 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,825,679 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

