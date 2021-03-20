$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Plexus posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $2,495,824. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 389,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $94.66.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.