Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.94 Million

Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report $240.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.45 million to $242.80 million. Trex reported sales of $200.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,159. Trex has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.46.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

