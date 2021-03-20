Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post sales of $331.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $359.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,221. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

