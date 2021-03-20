ELYSIA (EL) Price Reaches $0.0121

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $32.82 million and approximately $15.92 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 251.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.00643859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033983 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,721,968,629 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

