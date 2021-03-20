$2.21 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the lowest is $1.98. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,859,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.09. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $278.42 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

