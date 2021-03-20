aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce $130,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the lowest is $80,000.00. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $8.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $8.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.57 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $28.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

LIFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LIFE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,368. The company has a market cap of $57.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

