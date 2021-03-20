Analysts Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce $200.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.10 million. BOX reported sales of $183.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $844.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.10 million to $846.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $931.03 million, with estimates ranging from $905.02 million to $954.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

BOX stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,859,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. BOX has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.12.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,419,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of BOX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of BOX by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 9.6% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

