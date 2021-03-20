Opium Price Tops $6.59 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Opium has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a market cap of $27.42 million and $326,804.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $6.59 or 0.00011183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00455270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00065692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00140574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00060429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.00695041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

