$34.60 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post $34.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the lowest is $33.50 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $29.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $144.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $143.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $151.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

BSRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

BSRR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $423.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie G. Castle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

