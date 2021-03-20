$229.01 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to announce $229.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.43 million and the highest is $238.00 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $188.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $863.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.05 million to $872.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $989.77 million, with estimates ranging from $973.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of BOOT traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 569,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,668. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $170,225.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after buying an additional 235,801 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,734,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

