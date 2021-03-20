$72.54 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report $72.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $74.27 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $71.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $287.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $289.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $296.83 million, with estimates ranging from $294.16 million to $299.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 207.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,633. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

