Zacks: Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report sales of $25.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $47.72 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $6.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 317.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $160.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.14 million to $233.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $311.73 million, with estimates ranging from $128.05 million to $466.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $5.86 on Monday, reaching $104.65. The company had a trading volume of 927,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

