Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,556. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $1,153,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,902,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,020,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Insiders sold 878,297 shares of company stock valued at $48,271,799 over the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

