Spiking Price Hits $0.0013 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Spiking has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a market cap of $589,099.28 and $41.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00647357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069495 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024624 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034109 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.