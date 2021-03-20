Analysts Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. ZIX posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.79 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 575,268 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $4,315,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 39.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 363,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 318,051 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $449.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. ZIX has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

