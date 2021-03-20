Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 160.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 142.8% against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $435,513.84 and approximately $723.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

