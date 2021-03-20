$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:FLO remained flat at $$23.61 during trading on Monday. 2,939,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,279. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $11,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

