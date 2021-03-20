$0.32 EPS Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

BWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 224,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $457.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $103,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,227 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

