$39.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report $39.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.90 million and the lowest is $38.10 million. Cutera posted sales of $32.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $188.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $216.25 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $221.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Cutera by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cutera by 12.3% during the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 545,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 292,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

