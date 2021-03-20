Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce $103.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $104.43 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $107.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $450.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.00 million to $458.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $470.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.60 million to $478.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.61. 156,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $666.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

