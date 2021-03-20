Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. NIC reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. 1,801,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.27. NIC has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $35.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NIC by 575.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

