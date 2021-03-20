Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post sales of $47.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.12 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $200.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.54 million to $218.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $232.91 million, with estimates ranging from $181.79 million to $265.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,516. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

