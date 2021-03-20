Arion Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 41.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Arion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Arion has a market cap of $136,821.18 and approximately $140.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.51 or 0.00457003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00066244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00141571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.00680325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00074833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,693,756 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.